Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $496,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 317,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $89,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $337.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $209.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

