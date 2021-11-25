Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.20 billion.

CTXS stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $83.46 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.50.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

