Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 22,964 Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,964 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,349,000.

NYSEARCA DRSK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 58,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,941. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $30.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22.

