Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,881,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.64. 203,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average of $116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.95%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

