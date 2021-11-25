Berkshire Bank Has $538,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $740.45. 233,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $696.85 and its 200-day moving average is $614.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $337.83 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

