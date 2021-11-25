AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.90. The company has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.