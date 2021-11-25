Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $228,420,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 122.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,599,000 after buying an additional 1,802,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

