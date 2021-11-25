71,323 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,784,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

