Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Postal Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

PSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

PSTL traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $17.79. 125,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 818.26%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

