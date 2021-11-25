J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.350-$8.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.35-8.75 EPS.
SJM stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.19. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.
J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.
