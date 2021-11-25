DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 43.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.