Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

