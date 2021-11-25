2,500 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 125,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 32,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $106.48. The stock had a trading volume of 454,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

