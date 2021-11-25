Canton Hathaway LLC Buys 102 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $2,934.35. The stock had a trading volume of 823,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,859.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,705.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

