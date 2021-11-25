Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases 432 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.0% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,588,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.17. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.