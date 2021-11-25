Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $1.93 Million in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,108,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 610.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 80,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 99.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,784. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

