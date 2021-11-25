Norway Savings Bank Buys 373 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.