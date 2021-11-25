Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 377 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 268,460 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

