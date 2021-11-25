Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $207.07. 3,879,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.28 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

