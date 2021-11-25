Canton Hathaway LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,886,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,064. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

