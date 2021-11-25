iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,430 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 4.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $482,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,316. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $259.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.