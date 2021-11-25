Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $51.04. 121,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,017. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

