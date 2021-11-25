Tiaa Fsb Acquires 137,368 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,592,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,368 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $134,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000.

Shares of NULV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,162 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

