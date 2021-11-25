Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $81,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $219.01. 226,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.91. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.39 and a 12 month high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

