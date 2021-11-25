Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $766.00

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 766 ($10.01) and last traded at GBX 765.40 ($10.00), with a volume of 745898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 747.80 ($9.77).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 767.86 ($10.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 705.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 706.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.47%.

In related news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

