Head to Head Comparison: Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) versus Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 96.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

59.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lument Finance Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.68%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 54.64% 8.13% 1.79% Lument Finance Trust 29.77% 9.57% 1.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Lument Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $432.18 million 11.56 $137.67 million $2.56 12.40 Lument Finance Trust $33.62 million 2.90 $8.45 million $0.30 13.03

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Lument Finance Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio. The company was founded by Samuel Zell, John R. Klopp, and Craig M. Hatkoff in July 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.