Norway Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 24.3% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 11,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 61,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

