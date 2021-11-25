PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 35.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PepsiCo by 56.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.23. The company has a market capitalization of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

