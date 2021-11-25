iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSA. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $91.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.