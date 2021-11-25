First United Bank & Trust Grows Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 559,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

