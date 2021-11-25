Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $109.33 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $115.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

