Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $126.88. 853,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.