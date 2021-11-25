Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHDN traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.24. 127,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,506. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.02 and its 200-day moving average is $212.69. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $174.53 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.89.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.