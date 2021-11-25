FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 1,400 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

LNT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.62. 774,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,917. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

