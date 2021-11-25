FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $148.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,665,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,160. The firm has a market cap of $359.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

