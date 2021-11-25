Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €21.80 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €21.80 ($24.77) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.25 ($26.42).

Shares of DTE stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting €16.87 ($19.17). 10,930,448 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($20.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.41.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

