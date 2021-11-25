Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Sells 1,074 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $11,352.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

STRR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 199,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.13. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

