Morgan Stanley Lowers Spectris (LON:SXS) to Underweight

Spectris (LON:SXS) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,150 ($41.15) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,370 ($44.03). Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SXS. Barclays upped their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.72) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,831.60 ($37.00).

Get Spectris alerts:

SXS stock traded down GBX 81 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,590 ($46.90). The stock had a trading volume of 138,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,613 ($34.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,802.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,808.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.