Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €201.00 ($228.41) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €182.90 ($207.84).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded down €1.00 ($1.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting €150.40 ($170.91). The stock had a trading volume of 74,940 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €144.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.