EVRAZ’s (EVR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

EVRAZ (LON:EVR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

EVR traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 585 ($7.64). 307,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 600.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,059.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of GBX 384 ($5.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 707.60 ($9.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

