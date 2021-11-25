Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 452 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $6,013,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $412.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

