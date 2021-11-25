Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Raised by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,549,000 after buying an additional 820,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $157.26 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

