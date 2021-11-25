Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 20,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,053,929 shares of company stock valued at $741,184,102. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $146.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

