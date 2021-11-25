BEAM Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BEAM Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98.

