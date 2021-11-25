Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,079 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

GOLD opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

