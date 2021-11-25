Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.94 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $115.17 and a one year high of $165.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

