The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.21. 1,016,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,020. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock worth $714,739,430. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.