Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

DHI stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,615. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

