Analysts Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Target Price at $179.56

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.65. 127,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $130.93 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

