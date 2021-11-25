Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 189.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco by 1,400.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.41. 3,078,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,245. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.